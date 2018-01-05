PUNE: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga’s run to the final of the Australian Open in 2008 was supposed to be the second coming of men’s tennis in France. He eventually lost the clash to Novak Djokovic but that was a different story. It would only be a matter of time before Richard Gasquet (No 7 then), Gilles Simon (No 23 then) and Gael Monfils (No 49 then) would make a similar impact, people in the know had said.

Here’s a fun stat: no French men’s singles player has reached a Slam final since Tsonga (3,630 days ago). Heck, no men’s singles player has won a Major since Yannick Noah achieved it at the 1983 French Open. It’s fair to say their golden generation has punched below their weight. There were 15 Frenchmen ranked in the top-100 (12 under 30 years of age) in the week Djokovic felled Tsonga Down Under. The country was producing players like it was the easiest thing in the world.

It’s a similar scene in 2018 as well. There are 10 Frenchmen in the top-100, the most by a single country. But the abundance in numbers is yet to transform into something substantial. In the last eight Slams, only one — Gael Monfils at the 2016 US Open — has advanced beyond the quarterfinals. A less than ideal record for a country that has had players seeded 42 times in that period.

Why is this the scene? Gilles Simon, one of those who has not lived up to potential, blames it on the Big Four. “You never should win anything (not entitled to win),” he said. “You just try. (After I started out), in the first few years, only four or five won Slams. In the end, we always lost to Roger (Federer), Rafa (Nadal) or Novak.”

While that is true, there is a more worrying trend. The golden generation either reached their 30s without significant success or have resorted to doubles. In the last decade, only Lucas Pouille has come through. And in the true French style, he has underwhelmed since the early promise — reaching the last eight of Wimbledon and US Open in 2016. He did win three Tour titles (and the Davis Cup) in 2017 but success at the Majors is tennis’ only bitcoin, the gold currency by which greatness is measured. In that aspect, Pouille failed (first round exit in Melbourne was followed by a third-round fall in Paris).

Nevertheless, he is touted as the one who could possibly break the Majors drought. “He has done well to be in the top-15,” Simon said. “I hope the Davis Cup win helps him further. It’s hard work but he has the time and the game to go further.”

Simon isn’t the only Frenchman to have referenced the Davis Cup win during media interactions over the last week. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who also played a part in France’s victory, also spoke about it as an indicator of success at the Majors.

“In France, we have a lot of really good players,” he said. “We don’t have players that have won Slams but it was 20 years since we won the Davis Cup and we won it in 2017. So, why not this year? Let’s see what happens.”

With a truckload of top-20 players in danger of missing the Australian Open, there is still a chance for the golden generation to land one final, decisive punch before the final sunset dawns.

Top 100 | France | Singles

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (World No 15), Lucas Pouille (World No 18), Adrian Mannarino (World No 28), Richard Gasquet (World No 31), Benoit Paire (World No 41), Gael Monfils (World No 46), Julien Benneteau (World No 56), Jeremy Chardy (World No 78), Pierre-Hugues Herbert (World No 81), Gilles Simon (World No 89).

swaroop@newindianexpress.com