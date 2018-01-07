AUCKLAND: Caroline Wozniacki declared she was preparing for a "great" Australian Open as she closed in on regaining the world top ranking despite a surprise defeat in the WTA Auckland Classic final on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Dane is projected to rise to number two in the world when the new rankings are released on Monday and if results go her way in Australia she could make a record-setting return to number one, a position she last held six years ago.

The current record for the longest gap between being ranked number one is held by Serena Williams who spent five years and 29 days off the top spot between August 10, 2003, and September 8, 2008.

Although beaten 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) by world number 14 Julia Goerges in the Auckland final, Wozniacki said her preparation for Melbourne was on track.