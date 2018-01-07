CHENNAI: S Nikhil of CTTF defeated R Aanandhraj of MVM 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 16-14, 12-10 to win the men’s final of the Chennai District table tennis championship. Results (Finals): Men: S Nikhil (CTTF) bt R Aanandhraj (MVM) 9-11, 11-9, 11-13, 11-7, 16-14, 12-10. Boys: Mini cadet: V Tejas Ram (SPTTC) bt PB Abinandh (Ch.ach) 11-9, 7-11, 3-11, 11-5, 11-9. Cadet: S Preyesh (MDX) bt MR Balamurugan (Vinwin) 11-5, 11-8, 11-5. Sub junior: G Varun (MVM) bt S Preyesh (MDX) 11-8, 11-8, 11-8, 11-7.

Junior: J Akshay (PSBB) bt S Karthikeyan (RTTA) 11-4, 7-11, 12-10, 11-5, 12-10. Youth: R Santhosh Kumar (RTTA) bt S Nikhil (CTTF) 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6; Women: R Aanthana Aishwarya (Vinwin) bt U Harini (LTTA) 7-11, 12-10, 11-6, 13-11, 3-11. Girls: Mini-cadet: Hansini (MST) bt M Ananya (Ch.ach) 11-4, 11-3, 11-1. Cadet: Preethi (ch.ach) bt Sharwani (LTTA) 11-7, 11-6, 16-14. Sub junior: S Hirthika (LTTA) bt R Trisha (Jawahar) 11-8, 8-11, 11-3, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10. Junior: M Yazhini (Jawahar ) bt S Hirthika (LTTA) 9-11, 11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-8. Youth: S Hirthika (LTTA) bt R Santhana Aishwarya (Vinwin) 9-11, 14-12, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 9- 11, 11-6.

Inter-school cricket

knock-out tournament Thiruvallur DCA will be conducting the TDCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knock-out cricket tournament. The meet will be held from the third week of January for schools within the boundary of Thiruvallur district. Applications forms can be obtained from the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association office. The last date for submission of applications is January 12. For further details, contact 9444329232.