PUNE: A SLIDING doors moment is a term given to an opportunity where the decision a person takes has the potential to dramatically change his/her life. One such moment in the Tata Open Maharashtra final gave us the winner — Gilles Simon.

Up 6-4 in the tie-break of the opening set, a slow Simon first serve — very much a design and not an accident — was met with a powerful Kevin Anderson forehand. Simon read it to perfection and hit the return straight, low and slow. This back and forth continued for a good 57 seconds and 39 shots.

Gilles Simon trades his raquet

for a cricket bat after the singles

final on Saturday

The South African just couldn’t find the angle and the Frenchman’s only objective was to keep the ball in play for as long as possible. Simon, then, went for the jugular. He saw an opening and sent a searing forehand to Anderson’s right. It caught him off-guard and it was a point worthy enough to win any set, let alone the first in a final.

Once Simon had established that platform, he wasn’t going to relinquish it. In the second, he slowed down his first serves even more. Anderson, the US Open finalist, did not like it one bit. More importantly, he didn’t know what to do with it. The statistics paint a picture. In the second stanza, the World No 14 won only three points off four of Simon’s service games.

“I found it very difficult (today),” Anderson said in the post-match press conference. “He didn’t give me a lot of pace to work with. The first serve was like 160 kmph and that threw me off a bit. That was definitely his tactic.” It wasn’t pretty but again it was highly effective, like watching a bowler deliver slower ball after slower ball with immense precision.

That, however, wasn’t Simon’s main weapon. It was his forehand, usually struck from just inside the baseline, which did most of the damage. It had been an ally for him through the week — he used it to get and convert break points in the previous two matches and he again did the same in front of a capacity crowd.

The 31-year-old Anderson, who has now won only three of 14 ATP finals he has contested in, depends heavily on his serve. If it clicks, he usually wins. Coming into the final, the South African had lost serve only twice. On Saturday, thanks to Simon’s mastery of space and economy of moment, he was broken twice in the second set alone.

The 33-year-old Simon had a strange 2017 and saw his ranking plummet from just outside the top-20 to a few rungs above 90 as a combination of factors — a crisis of confidence, loss of form and a few niggles — seemed to cripple him. Those memories almost came back to haunt him in the semifinals against Cilic. “Lucky to have not been killed in 30 minutes,” he had said.

Twenty-four hours later, after performing three giant-killing acts — he felled the top three seeds Roberto Bautista Agut, Cilic and Anderson — the 33-year-old is back on the top step of the podium. His last title was in Marseille in February 2015. This may yet prove to be one last Indian summer but his life on the tennis court has already changed. Richer by nearly $90,000, the title will also give him a new lease of life in the new year.

Results (Final): Men’s singles: Gilles Simon bt Kevin Anderson (x2) 7-6(4), 6-2; Doubles: Matwe Middelkoop/Robin Haase bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert/Gilles Simon 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).

