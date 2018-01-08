UNE: In the second week of October 2015, Kevin Anderson stood on the precipice. A fine US Open run to the quarterfinals, including a statement win over Andy Murray in the fourth round, had made him into a top-10 player. Coming into the Shanghai Masters, he had an outside chance of making the cut for the year-ending ATP Finals in London (he would have been an alternate if he had secured 21 more points in the year). In the end, he failed to make it thanks to less than impressive returns after that.

It’s fair to say that the South African is a better tennis player now, punctuated by a run to the final at Flushing Meadows last year. Once again, he stands on the edge of cracking the code — a decent year and he might feature in the year-end Finals. The current World No 14 (World No 11 on Monday) knows he has more than an outside chance. His new goal, apart from another tilt at a Major, is to qualify for London this year. During his run to the final at the Tata Open Maharashtra, he also spoke about other things including his decision to hire a new coach. Excerpts...

On the goals for 2018

The goal is to be in the top eight and qualify for London. For that to happen, I need to do better at the Masters and Slams. (Reaching the final of the) US Open was a breakthrough and I need to win a lot more titles. Apart from that, to have better performances in the finals (he has lost 11 of the 14 finals he has played in). I think I did a good job of reaching the final and I think that’s step one. Step two should be playing better in them.

On whether being in a Slam final will help him, going forward

Of course, it gives you an invaluable experience. If I can get my self into that position again, I will still be dealing with new experiences in a different Major but I took the first step in being there. So it gave me a lot of belief.

On hiring a new coach (he hired Brad Stine for Neville Goodwin)

Neville and I had a great few years. We just felt we needed a direction and new voice after four years, a different perspective is always good. I was on the search for a new person to fill that position. We are still feeling each other. He comes with great experience from back in the 1990s, when he worked with the likes of Jim Courier.

On why players hesitate to go for a hip surgery (Anderson preferred to rest up than going for one in 2017)

I learned from 2016 that if you are not a 100% healthy, it is better to wait and give it more time. A lot of people do get the surgery done but after doing research (with respect to my case), I found out it’s always the last case scenario mostly because there are no guarantees. A surgery like that would have put me out for at least for a year. (Speaking of the Andy Murray situation who might get a hip operation in the coming months) So you never want to do that, especially when there is no guarantee about the result. You see conservative (non-invasive) treatments and methods having more successful results. A surgery, even if it helps, takes a heavy toll.

On the Grand Slams going back to 16 seeds from 2019

I know they have the intent but I don’t think it has been confirmed yet (it was in November). It went to 32 to protect players and now it’s going back. I am not quite sure of their reasoning. I don’t know if they feel the need to have more exciting matches.

