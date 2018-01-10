SYDNEY: Rohan Bopanna began his partnership with Edouard Roger-Vasselin with a consecutive straight-sets win in a single day to reach the semifinals of the Sydney International, here today.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin resumed their first match against Ivan Dodig and Fernando Verdasco, leading 4-3 with a break-up, and went on to beat them 6-4 6-4 in 68 minutes.

In the gruelling quarterfinals, the fourth seeds vanquished Fabrice Martin and Nicholas Monroe 7-6(5) 7-6(5) after battling hard for one hour and 34 minutes.

They will next take on top-seeded pair of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.

Bopanna had played with Pablo Cuevas in the previous season. In the season-opening Tata Open Maharashtra, the tall Coorgi paired with Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan but failed to defend their title.

They lost in the quarter-finals to French team of Gilles Simon and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.