NEW DELHI: India were today clubbed with formidable Kazakhstan, who have world number 54 Yuliya Putintseva in their ranks, and China for the Asia/Oceania Group I competition in Fed Cup, scheduled to be held here from February 7-10.

The fourth team in Pool A is Hong Kong.

The Pool B comprises Chinese Taipei, Japan, Thailand and Korea.

Kazakhstan, who have twice reached the World Group II play-offs in 2013 and 2017, have named a strong team for the event.

Apart from Putintseva they also have world number 60 Zarina Diyas, Gozal Ainitdinova (411) and Zhibek Kulambayeva (951).

India will be led by Ankita Raina (267), Karman Kaur Thandi (287), Pranjala Yadlapalli (482) and Prarthana Thombare (130 in doubles).

China have named world number 114 Zhu Lin, Wang Yafan (157), Yang Zhaoxuan (418) and Xu Yifan in their ranks.

Hong Kong will be led by Zhang Ling (330), Chong Eudice (765). The other members of the team are Yau Ng Kwan and Ching Wu Ho.

The winners of each pool will play off against one another to determine which nation advance to the World Group II play-offs, scheduled for April 2018.

The teams that finish third in each pool will play off against the nations finishing fourth in the other pool (A3 v B4 and B3 v A4).

The two losers will be relegated to Asia/Oceania II in 2019.