Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko celebrates win over China's Duan Ying-Ying during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

MELBOURNE: French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was pushed all the way by China's Duan Yingying before grinding out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win in the second round of the Australian Open.

The big-hitting Latvian let out a scream of joy on match point after a battling victory Wednesday in an hour and 44 minutes.

Ostapenko dropped her serve twice before winning a see-saw opening set 6-3. But the Chinese world number 100 bounced back to take the second by the same scoreline.

The final act followed a similar pattern with the pair locked on serve until 4-4 when Ostapenko edged in front. And she served out with massive yell of emotion towards her supporters.

"She was hitting the ball really hard," said seventh seeded Ostapenko. "I'm so happy I could win.

"Everyone wants to beat you when you've won a Grand Slam so I'll just keep trying my best."

She next faces Mona Barthel of Germany or Estonia's Anett Kontaveit for a place in the last 16 of the year's first Grand Slam.