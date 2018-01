Croatia's Marin Cilic celebrates after defeating Portugal's Joao Sousa during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

Croatia's sixth seed Marin Cilic advanced to the third round of the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Portugal's Joao Sousa on Wednesday.

Cilic, last year's Wimbledon finalist, downed the 70th-ranked Sousa 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 and will next play either American Ryan Harrison or Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.