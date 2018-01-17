Croatia's Ivo Karlovic celebrates after winning over Japan's Yuichi Sugita during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

Ivo Karlovic, the oldest man at 38 in the Australian Open men's draw, advanced to the third round with a titanic five-set win over Japan's Yuichi Sugita on Wednesday.

The 89th-ranked Croat needed over four-and-a-half hours in stifling heat before extinguishing the No.41 ranked Sugita 7-6 (7/3), 6-7 (3/7), 7-5, 4-6, 12-10 on an outside court.

Karlovic, who turns 39 next month, faces another tour veteran in 33-year-old Italian Andreas Seppi in the third round.

The Croat extended his record as the oldest man to win a Grand Slam match since Jimmy Connors was 40 at the 1992 US Open with his win over Sugita, 29.

The big-serving Croat served up 53 aces, made 110 winners and just two service breaks in the marathon match.