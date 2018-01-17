Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki reacts after defeating Croatia's Jana Fett during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

Caroline Wozniacki saved two match points to scrape through to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after being 5-1 down in the final set to unheralded Jana Fett.

The Danish number two seed somehow prevailed after a titanic struggle 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 against the world number 119 on a searing Rod Laver Arena in two hours and 31 minutes.

She next faces either Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands or American Nicole Gibbs for a place in the last 16.