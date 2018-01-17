Wozniacki scrapes through Australian Open epic against unheralded Jana Fett
By AFP | Published: 17th January 2018 11:51 AM |
Last Updated: 17th January 2018 11:51 AM | A+A A- |
Caroline Wozniacki saved two match points to scrape through to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after being 5-1 down in the final set to unheralded Jana Fett.
The Danish number two seed somehow prevailed after a titanic struggle 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 against the world number 119 on a searing Rod Laver Arena in two hours and 31 minutes.
She next faces either Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands or American Nicole Gibbs for a place in the last 16.