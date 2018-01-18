Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates win over Croatia's Donna Vekic during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

MELBOURNE: Angelique Kerber celebrated her 30th birthday Thursday by setting up a mouth-watering clash between the only two former Australian Open champions left in the draw.

The 21st seed, champion here two years ago, will face 2008 winner Maria Sharapova in Saturday's glamour clash after beating Croat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-1 in an hour and 10 minutes.

"We played a lot. We played in Stuttgart. We played in Wimbledon," said the German former world number one. "I'm looking forward to playing against her."

Sharapova was equally impressive in beating 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena.

"You know, it's another tough match here," said Kerber. "We both played in the past a lot of good matches.

"I know that I have to play my best tennis again. I think it will be a good match. I'm just looking more about me, like how I will prepare, just playing my game from the first point."

Kerber had a standout 2016 when she won in Australia, beating Serena Williams in the final, to become the first German since Steffi Graf in 1999 to claim a Grand Slam.

She backed it up by being crowned US Open champion and began 2017 as world number one, before her form deserted her and she slumped to 21st by the end of the season.

But a series of wins at the Hopman Cup this month, coupled with ending a 27-tournament title drought by winning the Sydney International -- her first since the US Open -- has restored her confidence.

"It's just the beginning of the year, but I'm feeling the tennis again," she said.

"I know what to do on court. It's like in my mind more similar to 2016 than to 2017."

And was no longer being in her twenties a problem?

"I was waking up this morning, I say, OK the '2' is gone right now," Kerber said, smiling. "I mean, I'm feeling the same like yesterday. I'm still feeling young."