Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova reacts after defeating Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko during their third round match at the Australian Open | AP

MELBOURNE: Magdalena Rybarikova, the number 19th seed, fought back after a second-set wobble to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday.

The Slovakian beat Ukraine's Kateryna Bondarenko 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in just over two hours on Margaret Court Arena.

She will face second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Dutch 30th seed Kiki Bertens for a place in the quarter-finals.