Croatia's Marin Cilic makes a backhand return to United States' Ryan Harrison during their third round match at the Australian Open | AP

MELBOURNE: Former US Open champion Marin Cilic reached the last 16 at the Australian Open for the first time in seven years with a straight sets win over Ryan Harrison on Friday.

The Croatian sixth seed was too strong for the 45th-ranked American, winning 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) in 2hr 29min in a night match on Hisense Arena.

Cilic, last year's beaten Wimbledon finalist, will face Spanish 19th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday's fourth round.

He broke Harrison's serve twice, hit 53 winners and was solid on his own serve.

Cilic is coming off an outstanding 2017 where he lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final and made the quarter-finals at Roland Garros along with climbing to a career-high ranking of four.