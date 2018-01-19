Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro makes a forehand return to Estonia's Kaia Kanepi during their third round match at the Australian Open | AP

MELBOURNE: Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro powered from a set down against Kaia Kanepi to advance to the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

The world number 39 dropped the first set in 38 minutes against her experienced opponent who is 40 places below her in the world rankings.

But she took the match by the scruff of the neck in racing through the second set in 26 minutes against the 32-year-old Estonian who was making her maiden third-round appearance at Melbourne Park.

The third set was a tighter affair but Suarez Navarro always looked in control from the back of the court as she closed out the match in an hour and 43 minutes.

The Spaniard made the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park two years ago but to match that effort looks likely next to have to get past the French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, who plays 32nd seed Anett Kontaveit later.