Germany's Alexander Zverev waves as he leaves Rod Laver Arena after losing his third round to South Korea's Chung Hyeon at the Australian Open tennis championships. | Photo: AP

MELBOURNE: Chung Hyeon became the first South Korean man ever to reach the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a five-set upset win over fourth seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday.

The 58th-ranked Chung beat a top-five ranked opponent for the first time with his 5-7, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory in 3hr 22min on Rod Laver Arena.

He will face either six-time champion Novak Djokovic or Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in Monday's fourth round.

Chung's feat also makes him only the third South Korean player -- man or woman -- to reach the round of 16 at a Grand Slam.

"It was really tough, he is a really good player and we know how to play each other," said the glasses-wearing 21-year-old, who trained in the heat of Thailand before coming to Melbourne.

"I played Novak two or three years ago, so if he wins tonight I just want to enjoy things on the court."

It was another disappointing exit from a Grand Slam for the highly-ranked Zverev, whose game fell apart in the final set and was issued with a warning for smashing his racquet in frustration after a service break.

While he won five titles and was one of just four players to beat Roger Federer last year, he has yet to get beyond the fourth round at a Grand Slam.

To rub salt in the wounds, it was a Zverev family double for Chung who eliminated older brother Mischa in the first round of the tournament.

Zverev got off to a quick start to hold three set points with a backhand cross court and took the opening set in 44 minutes when Chung netted a forehand.

But Chung, who defeated Russian Andrey Rublev to claim his first title at the Next Gen ATP finals in Milan last year, levelled the set scores with a tiebreaker win after holding three set points when the German netted a forehand.