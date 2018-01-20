Japan's Naomi Osaka makes a backhand return to Australia's Ashleigh Barty during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | Photo: AP

MELBOURNE: Unseeded Naomi Osaka downed local Australian Open hope Ashleigh Barty with a comprehensive 6-4, 6-2 win Saturday to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Ranked 72, her reward is a clash with top seed Simona Halep for a place in the quarter-finals.

The powerful Japanese 20-year-old took the first set against the 18th seed in 38 minutes before racing to a 4-0 lead in the second on the back of an impressive serve.

Barty finally got on the board in her third service game but it was too little too late to the dismay of the raucous band of "Ash's Army" supporters on Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka, who beat this year's fourth seed Elina Svitolina in Melbourne as an 18-year-old two years ago, served out calmly -- smacking down her 12th ace on match point to win in 73 minutes.

"I feel really happy, but also I'm sorry because I know you all really wanted her to win," Osaka, whose mother is Japanese and father is Haitian, told the crowd afer her win to great applause.

"I'm honoured to be playing for Japan," she said before adding that she had benefited from a late switch of the match from the Rod Laver Arena centre court to the smaller venue because of matches overrunning.

"I think there would have been a lot more people cheering for her there so it was good for me," she said. "Thank you all for a great atmosphere. I always wanted to experience playing against an Australian here."