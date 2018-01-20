LONDON: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open men’s doubles.

Kyrgios, partnered with Australia’s Matt Reid in the doubles, was scheduled to play Frenchmen Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin in the second round on Saturday.

The Australian reportedly pulled out of the event believing he has a serious chance of winning the Grand Slam title in the singles.

"Why the f*** am I playing doubles?" the Daily Express quoted Kyrgios as saying during his singles match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Friday night.

"Hours in 50 degree heat ... really good management," he spouted.

Kyrgios will play Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the men’s singles round of 16 on Sunday.