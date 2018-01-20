Austria's Dominic Thiem reacts after defeating France's Adrian Mannarino in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne | Photo: AP

MELBOURNE: Austria's fifth seed Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Saturday.

Thiem downed the 26th-seed 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in 2hr 8min on Margaret Court Arena and will face either German Maxmilian Marterer or American Tennys Sandgren for a place in the quarter-finals.

The Austrian has now reached the round of 16 at his last six Grand Slams.

Thiem showed no ill-effects of his five-set win over American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round in fierce heat on Thursday.

The victory took his record over Mannarino to 7-0.