Thiem eases past Mannarino into Australian Open fourth round
MELBOURNE: Austria's fifth seed Dominic Thiem reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open with a straight-sets win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Saturday.
Thiem downed the 26th-seed 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 in 2hr 8min on Margaret Court Arena and will face either German Maxmilian Marterer or American Tennys Sandgren for a place in the quarter-finals.
The Austrian has now reached the round of 16 at his last six Grand Slams.
Thiem showed no ill-effects of his five-set win over American qualifier Denis Kudla in the second round in fierce heat on Thursday.
The victory took his record over Mannarino to 7-0.