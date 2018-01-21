Spain's Rafael Nadal signs autographs after defeating Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. | AP

MELBOURNE: Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was set to continue his quest for a second Australian Open title when he played Diego Schwartzman in an afternoon match on Rod Laver Arena.

Fourth-round singles play began Sunday, with third-seeded Grigor Dimitrov facing local hope Nick Kyrgios in a marquee night matchup.

Play began under mostly sunny skies and with a forecast high temperature of 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit).

Also playing in the round of 16 on Sunday were second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki and fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina. Svitolina's opponent was Denisa Allertova of Czech Republic, a qualifier who has not dropped a set in her three main-draw matches.

Attention was focused on Court 14 for an early junior match between 17-year-old Sebastien Korda and Clement Tabur. Korda is the son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, and Sebastien also has two sisters who golf on the LPGA Tour.