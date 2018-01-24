MADRID: Spain will be led by Pablo Carreno Busta for February's Davis Cup tie against Britain in the absence of the injured Rafael Nadal after captain Sergi Bruguera announced his team on Tuesday.

World number one Nadal, who had already said he would miss the opening World Group matches in Marbella, retired from his thrilling five-set Australian Open quarter-final against Marin Cilic with a thigh problem earlier on Tuesday.

Carreno Busta, who reached last year's US Open semi-finals, is the Spain number two at 11th in the world rankings, and he is joined in Bruguera's team by Roberto Bautista Agut, Albert Ramos Vinolas, David Ferrer and Feliciano Lopez.

"The players are very involved, they all play at a very good level and they come in shape, physically and mentally," Bruguera said, adding that Lopez and Carreno Busta would likely be partnered in the doubles rubber.

With Andy Murray recovering from hip surgery, 2015 winners Britain will look to surprise Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund for inspiration.

Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray are likely to play the doubles, with Cameron Norrie and world number 172 Liam Broady to fight for the second singles spot.

"We know the challenge the Spanish team poses. They are a world-class team with an impressive Davis Cup record, and with it being played on their favoured clay surface it's going to be an incredibly tough first round," said British skipper Leon Smith.

"That being said, our team bring form into the tie and have nothing to lose."

The first-round tie will be played from February 2-4.