Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after defeating Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic in their quarterfinal at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne. | AP

Five facts on the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Three of the matches are played on Thursday and the last one on Friday:

- Shorn of seeds -

Kyle Edmund and Chung Hyeon are the first unseeded players in the men's draw to reach the semi-finals since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2008. It is the first time multiple unseeded players have got so far since the trio of Thomas Enqvist, Tommy Haas and Nicolas Lapentti in 1999.

- Blast from the past -

At world number 58, Chung Hyeon is not only the first Korean to make a Grand Slam semi-final, but the lowest-ranked man into the last four at Melbourne since Marat Safin in 2004. Safin, then ranked 84, lost in the final to Roger Federer, who Chung plays next. Safin bounced back to win the title a year later.

- Hot run -

Three of the women's semi-finalists are already 2018 WTA title holders. Angelique Kerber won the lead-up Sydney International, Simona Halep was triumphant in Shenzhen and Elise Mertens was crowned champion in Hobart. Only Caroline Wozniacki is still searching for some silverware, but came close, losing in the Auckland final to Julia Goerges.

- History in the making -

Elise Mertens is in her first Slam semi-final ever, and on her Melbourne Park debut. If she wins the title, she will make history with no woman ever crowned champion in their maiden Australian tournament. She is the first Belgian in a Grand Slam semi since Kirsten Flipkens at Wimbledon in 2013.

- Record-setting Federer -

Evergreen Roger Federer has extended his record for most semi-final appearances in Australia in the Open-era. He is now in his 14th, which is six more than the next in line -- Stefan Edberg. The Swiss star is in the last four at a Grand Slam for an incredible 43rd time, a record unlikely to be matched any time soon. Behind him are Jimmy Connors and Novak Djokovic, both on 31.