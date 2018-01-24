PARIS: Yannick Noah announced Tuesday that this will be his last year as France's Davis Cup captain.

Noah guided France to their 10th Davis Cup title against Belgium last November with the holders beginning their defence against the Netherlands next week.

Unveiling his team for the February 2-4 tie at Albertville Noah said: "No matter what happens this season this is my final year."

"I think that three years is very good," he added, saying he had "other projects" in mind.

Noah's team, which now consists of five players under new rules, comprises Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Lucas Pouille, Richard Gasquet, and doubles specialists Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.

He wants to go out having masterminded France's successful defence of their Davis Cup crown.

"I reckon we have the team capable of doing it," he said.

"I have a lot of hope, I believe in my team. Like last year I think we have a strong hand to play. If we play at our level we can win it."