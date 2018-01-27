Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna was seen practising along 19-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer ahead of the Australian Open final. Both Federer and Bopanna will set foot on the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday for their respective singles and mixed-doubles finals.

In a video shared by 2017 French Open mixed-doubles champ Rohan Bopanna, the pair can be seen exchanging volleys.

The Swiss Master said," It's not about having to improve anything in particular," he said ahead of the final.

"I'm pleased that my game has been good from the very beginning of the tournament so far.

"I mean, I've won all my matches without dropping a set. Things must be all right if I haven't dropped a set and in the final."

Federer was waved through to the final with an all-too-brief semi-final that lasted just 62 minutes when South Korean youngster Chung Hyeon retired with severe foot blisters.

Five of Federer's six matches have finished on or under two hours and he has been on court for a total of 10hr 50min, some 6hr 13mins less than Cilic.



Federer is supremely confident he has it all in place to join Djokovic and Australian Roy Emerson with the most Australian titles.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna inched closer towards his second Grand Slam title after reaching the mixed doubles final of the Australian Open along with Hungarian partner Timea Babos.

In the semifinal, Bopanna served well while Babos stood out with her fierce returns in their 7-5 5-7 10-6 win over Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner and Spain's Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Bopanna had won his maiden Grand Slam crown at the 2017 French Open, where he won with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski.

Interestingly, Dabrowski will now be on the other side of the net when Bopanna will strive to win his maiden title at the Rod Laver Arena. For Babos, a mixed doubles title will mean a double delight as she has already won the women's doubles title.

Dabrowski has reached the final with Croatian Mate Pavic after beating Bruno Soares and Ekaterina Makarova 6-1 6-4 in the other semifinal.

Bopanna is only fourth Indian to lay hands on a Major trophy after Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes and Sania Mirza.

(With inputs from IANS and AFP)