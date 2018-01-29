Switzerland's Roger Federer poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open against Croatia's Marin Cilic in Melbourne. | AP

CHENNAI: ON January 13, Roger Federer played a few games of tennis with superheroes from the Marvel universe. It was kids day at the Australian Open and the World No 2 had a hit with Spiderman and Thor. At the pre-tournament press-conference, the Swiss was asked what superpower he would choose. “The hammer, Thor’s hammer.”

He should have just said, “I have the only one that matters, longevity.”

He was, supposedly, done as early as 2011. The Wimbledon win in 2012 was, supposedly, a one-off. The first eulogies appeared in 2013 thanks to a second-round exit at Wimbledon. He was, supposedly tarnishing his own legacy.

Click-bait journalism was weaponised and the then 34-year-old was used to attract revenue. “Why,” one headline read, “Federer will never win another Grand Slam.” It was written on May 19, 2016. Nineteen months on, he is spitting on those hot-takes.

Three Majors in one year while facing Father Time is stuff that belongs in Hogwarts, not real life. Yet, the 36-year-old — who won a 20th at Australian Open on Sunday — is running on water at a time his competitors are at the supermarket looking for high-grade crutches to even stand.

Coming into the tournament, most bookmakers had him as the favourite even though he was ranked a rung below Rafa Nadal. That showed the kind of 2017 he had. The now six-time Australian Open champ spoke about that after the first round. “A 36-year-old shouldn’t be a favourite.” A fortnight on, he showed why he remains one.

The Swiss defending champion dropped his only sets of the tournament before completing a 6-2, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the sixth-seeded Croatian in 3hr 3min. Federer, playing in his 30th Grand Slam final, joined Novak Djokovic and Australian great Roy Emerson as the joint top for the most Australian Open men’s titles.

“I’m so happy it’s unbelievable. This is a dream come true, the fairytale continues for me,” Federer said at the presentation.

“After the great year last year, it’s incredible,” the 36-year-old added as he broke down in tears. “This is what you live for, to one day experience these moments.

“This one tonight reminded me more of 2006 here when I beat Marcos Baghdatis in the final and had a great run to the final and was a huge favourite going in,” he later explained.

“I was keeping the composure and I was just so relieved when everything was said and done and I think I felt the same way tonight and that’s why I couldn’t speak, it was terrible.”

Federer added to his already imposing win-loss record in Melbourne and is now 94-13. His overall his Grand Slam mark stands at 332-52.

Despite his latest triumph, he will remain world No.2 behind Nadal, with Cilic moving to a career-high three.

“It was an amazing journey to come to the final. It could have been the best two weeks of my life, but Roger played a great fifth set,” said Cilic, who was chasing his second major title after winning the 2014 US Open.

“I want to thank my team, you’re unbelievable. We worked hard for this year, hopefully, we will lift these trophies in the future.”

Federer now leads Cilic 9-1 with his only defeat coming in the semi-finals of the 2014 US Open.

Bopanna loses mixed final

Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Timea Babos frittered away a one set advantage, going down to Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski in the Australian Open mixed doubles final.

The fifth-seeded Bopanna and Babos lost 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 to the Croat-Canadian duo of Pavic and Dabrowski, seeded eighth, in a match which lasted one hour and eight minutes. Bopanna and Babos dominated the opening set, helped to a great extent, by their erratic opponents, who conceded seven break points.

However, Pavic and Dabrowski roared back into the match in the second set. Their serve was flawless and pair did not concede a single break point. It was Bopanna and Babos’ turn to become erratic now and they were broken once by Pavic and Dabrowski before drawing level. The two teams headed to a tie-breaker from here and after a gruelling contest, Pavic and Dabrowski emerged triumphant.

Final show highlights

The Swiss legend scaled another peak in the autumn of his career. Express takes a look at talking points after Roger Federer won Slam No 20...

Fifth set turnaround

When it seemed Marin Cilic had the momentum going into the fifth set, the 36-year-old brought out a colony of rabbits from his hat. He saved two break points in the opening game before breaking in the next game. The floodgates opened and the craftsman drove a battering ram through it.

Ageless wonder

There are various examples that will offer a look into Federer’s longevity. One is jaw-dropping. “A child,” a tweet read, “born on the day Federer won his first Slam would now be in high school.” Indeed. Stan Wawrinka, a bit tongue in cheek, congratulated by posting: “Incroyable papy.” Grandpa. But winding back the clock in some style.

No 1 at 36

Rafael Nadal is still ranked No 1 but if Federer continues at this rate, it will only be a matter of time. When the new rankings come out today, it will show Nadal 9760 points, Federer 9605. At this stage in his career, these things won’t matter but it will complete the most incredible comeback in all

of the sports in a long time. If he plays a couple of tournaments in February, he may well ascend that throne again.

The fight for supremacy explained

Nadal has 300 points to defend in February, while Federer has 45. If the Spaniard doesn’t make the semifinal at Acapulco (he is scheduled to play there as of today), the Swiss will become the World No 1 after five-and-a-half years.