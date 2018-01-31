Ace Tennis player Rohan Bopanna during the launch of his own coffee brew 'Rohan Bopanna's Master Blend' in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | PTI

BENGALURU: India’s doubles specialist Rohan Bopanna was given a rare chance to practice against Roger Federer before their respective Australian Open mixed doubles and singles final. Bopanna finished runners-up, and the Swiss ace clinched his 20th title.

It is not everyday that an Indian spars with one of the best-ever tennis players in the world, that too before a Grand Slam final. Bopanna and Federer practiced for an hour, sharing some light moments as well.

“One day before the finals, Ivan Ljubicic (Federer’s coach) sent me a text, asking if I would want to practice with Roger Federer for an hour. I said sure. You do not get such opportunities. There is nothing like playing against him. He is fun. There is so much for players to learn from him. We had a good practice session for an hour, and shared some laughs as well,” Bopanna said.

No matter how much one practices, it is on-court performance on that particular day which counts the most. Federer, who had come into the finals without dropping a single set, was put to the test by Marin Cilic. The defending champion showed strong character and poise, especially in the fifth set, to win his 20th Grand Sam.

After a splendid 2017, Federer has started this year on the right note. Year after year, Federer, 36, has proven that age is just a number. Bopanna waxed eloquent about how Federer doesn’t stop learning, despite all the titles he has won.

“Winning 20 Grand Slams is an exceptional feat. What he is doing for tennis is that he’s proving that age is just a number. No matter how much you have won, you can still learn and get better. Hats off to him. Tennis is such a high-level sport, all thanks to him and (Rafael) Nadal. I think that rivalry has pushed them to become better,” Bopanna said.

However, the day did not go according to plan for Bopanna and his partner Timea Babos. The Indo-Hungarian pair suffered a painful loss to to Mate Pavic and Gabriela Dabrowski.

They had the title well within their grasp, but a stunning performance from Pavic and Dabrowski eventually transformed the match into a classic case of ‘so near, but yet so far’ for the new pair.

“That is the beauty of the sport. Sometimes, you think you are right there. I was telling somebody today morning that we had a match point and then I did not even touch the ball. In three points, the match was over: two aces and return winner. We lost, but such things happen,” added Bopanna.

Recent journey

March 2017 Losing finalist with Marcin Matkowski in Dubai

April 2017 Wins Monte Carlo Masters with Pablo Cuevas

June 2017 Wins French Open with Gabriela Dabrowski

Losing finalist with Andre Sa at Eastbourne

August 2017 Losing finalist with Ivan Dodig at the Rogers Cup

October 2017 Wins Vienna Open with Cuevas

January 2018 Losing finalist at Australian Open with Timea Babos

