It's mum vs mum as Serena Williams makes Wimbledon last 16

Published: 07th July 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2018 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

Serena Williams returns the ball to Kristina Mladenovic during their women's singles match, on the fifth day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. | AP

By AFP

LONDON: Seven-time champion Serena Williams reached the Wimbledon fourth round on Friday with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/2) win over France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Williams, seeded 25 and chasing a 24th Grand Slam title, will face Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina for a place in the quarter-finals.

The match on Monday will also be a tussle between two of the tour's mothers.

Serena gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September, while Rodina became a mother to Anna in November 2012.

