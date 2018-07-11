Home Sport Tennis

'It's terrible': Stunned Roger Federer feeling low after Wimbledon shock defeat

Federer's bid to win a ninth Wimbledon title came to an astonishing end as the defending champion collapsed to Kevin Anderson in a nail-biting four hour and 13-minute classic.

Published: 11th July 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face after losing the fourth set of his men's quarterfinals match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Roger Federer admitted he was shell-shocked as the Swiss star struggled to come to terms with his "terrible" Wimbledon quarter-final exit against Kevin Anderson.

Federer suffered one of the most stunning defeats of his career on Wednesday, blowing a two-set lead and wasting a match point in a 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11 loss.

Federer's bid to win a ninth Wimbledon title came to an astonishing end as the defending champion collapsed in a nail-biting four hour and 13-minute classic that ranks among the tournament's greatest upsets.

The 36-year-old had needed only 26 minutes to take the first set, leaving him horrified as a fifth successive Wimbledon semi-final slipped through his fingers from such a commanding position.

"To be honest, I didn't feel mental fatigue (during the match). Now I feel horribly fatigued and just awful," Federer said.

"As the match went on, I couldn't surprise him any more. That's a bad feeling to have.

"I couldn't come up with enough good stuff for him to miss more. I think that was the key at the end.

"It's just terrible. But that's how it goes, you know. I didn't see it coming."

It was Federer's earliest departure from Wimbledon since his shock second-round defeat against Sergiy Stakhovsky in 2013.

For the only the second time at Wimbledon, Federer was beaten after holding a two-set lead, with his previous loss from that position coming against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the 2011 quarter-finals.

Anderson's huge serve kept Federer on the back foot and the towering eighth seed also fared much better than expected in the baseline rallies.

"I was very happy that I got off to the right start of the match, was able to take control somewhat of the game. I just don't know exactly how I couldn't create more opportunities once the third set came around," Federer said.

"I wasn't feeling particularly well off the baseline. I couldn't really get the rallies going the way I wanted to, especially 1-2 punch wasn't working at all

"It's disappointing. No doubt about it. But he was solid. He got what he needed when he had to. 

"Credit to him for hanging around really that long."

Federer was playing on Court One for the first time in three years, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion denied his surprise move from Centre Court was a factor.

"I don't think it would have changed if I played there last year. It's not like I would have remembered exactly how it would have felt," he said.

"I don't think it really mattered, to be honest. I had my chances and blew them. That's my problem really."

Federer was appearing at Wimbledon for the 20th time and 15 years after he first won the title, there were inevitably questions about whether the father of four had played his last match at his favourite tournament.

Asked if losing to Anderson would spur him to return and make amends next year, Federer hinted he didn't plan to walk away just yet.

"Yeah, of course, the goal is to come back here next year," said Federer, who has won three Grand Slams over the last two years. 

"I wouldn't call it 'unfinished business'. I felt like I did some good business here in the past already So I'm all right. Just disappointed now.

"I just love being around here. It's a good vibe. We have a good time as a family. I have great memories from here. My heroes all won here.

"It motivates me to do extremely well here because I don't want to sit here and explain my loss. That's the worst feeling you can have as a tennis player."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wimbledon Roger Federer Kevin Anderson

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp