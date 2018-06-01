Home Sport Tennis

French Open: Juan Martin del Potro sees off Julien Benneteau in Frenchman's farewell

It was Benneteau's final French Open campaign before retirement, but he never threatened an upset against the big-hitting Del Potro.

Published: 01st June 2018 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Julien Benneteau returns a shot against Juan Martin del Potro during their second round match of the French Open tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Argentinian fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro eased into the French Open third round by ending the Roland Garros farewell of home favourite Julien Benneteau on Thursday.

Former US Open champion Del Potro will next play Spanish 31st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas for a last-16 spot after winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the 36-year-old Benneteau's final French Open campaign before retirement, but he never threatened an upset against the big-hitting Del Potro.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
French Open Julien Benneteau Juan Martin del Potro Roland Garros ATP Tennis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision