French Open: Juan Martin del Potro sees off Julien Benneteau in Frenchman's farewell

By AFP

PARIS: Argentinian fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro eased into the French Open third round by ending the Roland Garros farewell of home favourite Julien Benneteau on Thursday.

Former US Open champion Del Potro will next play Spanish 31st seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas for a last-16 spot after winning 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was the 36-year-old Benneteau's final French Open campaign before retirement, but he never threatened an upset against the big-hitting Del Potro.