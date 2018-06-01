Old school, new look: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev in Friday action

By AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, and Alexander Zverev, seen as the heir apparent to the great Serb, as well as the other members of the 'Big Four', look to wrap up places in the French Open third round on Friday.

AFP Sport looks at three key matches on the sixth day of Roland Garros:

Novak Djokovic (SRB x20) v Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x13)

Djokovic won his 12th and most recent major title in Paris in 2016 when he became just the eighth man to complete the career Grand Slam.

He has looked comfortable in two straight-sets wins so far despite being seeded down at 20, his lowest since the 2006 US Open.

Bautista Agut is riding a wave of emotion at the tournament, deciding to play the tournament despite the death of his mother last week.

The 30-year-old Spaniard is ranked 13 in the world.

He has never got beyond the fourth round of a major but he has achieved that at all four Grand Slams.

Djokovic leads their head to head 6-1, including three wins on clay.

One of those was at the 2016 French Open when the 30-year-old Spaniard won the first set of their last-16 tie before folding in four.

Alexander Zverev (GER x2) v Damir Dzumhur (BIH x26)

Second seed Zverev has a season-leading 32 wins this season and arrived in Paris with clay-court titles in Munich and Madrid and a runners-up spot in Rome to Nadal.

He was a first-round casualty in Paris last year and almost came a cropper in the second round on Wednesday when he had to fight back from two sets to one down to beat Dusan Lajovic.

Dzumhur, the world 29 from Bosnia, is trying to reach the fourth round of a Slam for the first time.

He beat Zverev in their only meeting so far on hard court in Shenzhen last year.

Naomi Osaka (JPN x21) v Madison Keys (USA x13)

Osaka and Keys, two of the sport's brightest young stars, clash for a fourth-round place and open play on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Osaka, seeded 21, is bidding to reach the fourth round in Paris for the first time to match her run to the last-16 in Australia in January.

Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, made the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2016 and boosted her status at the majors by a quarter-final run in Australia.

Keys, the 13th seed, has a 2-0 career lead over Osaka but they have never met on clay.