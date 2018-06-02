Home Sport Tennis

Maria Sharapova makes Court Philippe Chatrier return, Rafael Nadal faces Richard Gasquet

Sharapova will return to the showpiece Chatrier against fellow former world number one Karolina Pliskova at Roland Garros, while Rafael Nadal defends his 15-0 record over Richard Gasquet.

Published: 02nd June 2018 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Two-time French Open Champ Maria Sharapova | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Maria Sharapova will return to the showpiece Court Philippe Chatrier for the first time in three years against fellow former world number one Karolina Pliskova at Roland Garros on Saturday, while Rafael Nadal defends his 15-0 record over Richard Gasquet.

Here are three matches to watch on day seven of the French Open:

Maria Sharapova (RUS x28) v Karolina Pliskova (CZE x6)
Two-time champion Sharapova will play her first match on the famous Philippe Chatrier court since 2015 when she faces sixth seed Pliskova for a place in the last 16.

"It's been a few years since I have been back on the court; so if I do have a chance to play on it I will welcome it with open arms," she said after her second-round win over Donna Vekic.

Czech Pliskova made the semi-finals here last year, and may fancy her chances against Sharapova, who had to fight hard to get past Richel Hogenkamp and Vekic in her first two matches.

Sharapova has only played Pliskova once before, winning in the 2015 Fed Cup final in straight sets, although the Czech Republic went on to lift the trophy.

A victory for the Russian would keep alive hopes of a mouthwatering 22nd career meeting with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the fourth round.

Rafael Nadal (ESP x1) v Richard Gasquet (FRA x27)
Nadal will continue his bid for an 11th French Open crown against old junior rival and home darling Richard Gasquet, whom he has beaten 15 times from as many meetings.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion and Frenchman Gasquet were both highly-regarded as youngsters, but Nadal has utterly dominated their rivalry and hasn't even dropped a set to his fellow 31-year-old since 2008.

The match is a repeat of Nadal's straight-sets victory at the same third-round stage the last time they met in Paris back in 2005.

"When I left the match, I was with my father at the time, I said, 'he's going to win and he might win a lot of Grand Slams behind that, because he was incredible'," remembered Gasquet.

"I didn't think he would win (Roland Garros) 10 times, but I knew he would win five or six."

Serena Williams (USA) v Julia Goerges (GER x11)
Williams continues her Grand Slam return with her toughest assignment so far against 11th-seeded German Julia Goerges on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The three-time winner was facing an early exit in her first Slam since the 2017 Australian Open when she trailed Ashleigh Barty by a set and a break, but dragged herself back into form in trademark fashion to progress.

Goerges reached the last 16 at Roland Garros in 2015, but Serena should have plenty of added motivation knowing that victory could give her the chance to notch an incredible 19th consecutive win over long-time rival and five-time Grand Slam champion Sharapova.

She has beaten Goerges both times they have faced off, including 6-1, 6-1 in the 2010 French Open second round.

"I think the name Williams carries a lot of weight at Grand Slams," Goerges told SID, an AFP subsidiary.

"But still, you should separate from the name a bit, I want to play my game the normal way. I'm proud to have progressed this far."

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karolina Pliskova Maria Sharapova Richard Gasquet Rafael Nadal French Open 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi