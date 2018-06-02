Petra Kvitova knocked out of French Open by Anett Kontaveit

By AFP

PARIS: Estonia's Anett Kontaveit knocked Czech eighth seed Petra Kvitova out of the French Open on Saturday, winning 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) to reach the fourth round for the first time.

The 22-year-old Kontaveit, seeded 25 in Paris, will face either Italian Camila Giorgi or US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the last 16 as she looks to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova made 57 unforced errors and served 10 double faults in an erratic display that saw her 13-match winning streak come to an end.