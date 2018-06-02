Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal swats aside Richard Gasquet to march into fourth round at Roland Garros

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns a ball to France's Richard Gasquet during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Saturday. (AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an 11th French Open title on Saturday by brushing aside home favourite Richard Gasquet to claim a 16th consecutive win over his childhood friend and reach the fourth round.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion has still never lost to his old junior rival at Tour level, after easing to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 31-year-old took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.

Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany's world number 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp.

