Novak Djokovic faces Fernando Verdasco with quarter-final spot up for grabs

By AFP

PARIS: Former champion Novak Djokovic takes on Fernando Verdasco on Sunday looking to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final since Wimbledon last year, with Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki also in last-16 action at Roland Garros:

Here are three matches to watch on day seven of the French Open:

Novak Djokovic (SRB x20) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP x30)

2016 champion Djokovic has the chance to reach an Open era record 12th quarter-final in Paris and equal Roger Federer's mark of nine straight appearances in the last eight by beating Verdasco for the sixth successive time. The Serb, at his lowest seeding for over a decade after a lengthy fight against elbow trouble, last lost to the 34-year-old Spaniard eight years ago but Verdasco showed he is a danger by knocking out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round.

Verdasco is trying to reach his first Roland Garros quarter-final on his 15th appearance in Paris. Djokovic is also looking to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the 40th occasion.

Karen Khachanov (RUS) v Alexander Zverev (GER x2)

Second seed Zverev takes on his childhood friend Khachanov on Court Suzanne Lenglen for only their second meeting as professionals. The 21-year-old Zverev has had to dig deep to reach the second week after following his five-set win over Dusan Lajovic by saving a match point in another marathon encounter with Damir Dzumhur.

"I think we know each other since we were 14," said the Russian. "Also we are good outside the court, with his parents, they know me also and I know them well. He's a nice guy and, yeah, that's what I can say."

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x14) v Caroline Wozniacki (DEN x2)

Kasatkina takes on the Australian Open champion boasting a 2-1 career record over the Dane with both of those wins coming this year -- in St Petersburg and at Indian Wells where the Russian went on to finish runner-up.

Wozniacki has hardly been troubled in her three rounds so far and has yet to drop a set.

In her last two matches, she's lost only four games.

Kasatkina, the world number 14, is bidding to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam for the first time and beat her previous best performance of a last-16 run at last year's US Open.

Wozniacki, meanwhile, is looking to make the quarter-finals in Paris for the third time.