Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna and Edouard Roger-Vasselin stun top seeds to reach French Open doubles quarters

The duo shocked top-seeded Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot in straight sets in one hour and 30 minutes in the third round.

Published: 03rd June 2018 01:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna (File | AFP)

By PTI

PARIS: Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin shocked top-seeded Marcelo Melo and Lukasz Kubot in straight sets to reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of the French Open, here today.

The 13th seeded Indo-French team beat the Brazilian-Polish combo 6-4 7-6(1) in one hour and 30 minutes in the third round.

It's the third time that Bopanna has reached quarterfinal stage at Roland Garros.

He made it to the last-eight pairs in 2011 and 2016 also.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin saved five of the six break chances while they converted two of the breakpoints on their opponents' serve.

They next face Nikola Mektic and Alexander Peya for a place in the semifinals.

Bopanna is the only Indian surviving in the clay court Grand Slam as all others have suffered defeats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rohan Bopanna French Open Rolland Garros Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Veere Di Wedding' is co-produced by Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor, Ekta and Nikhil Dwivedi.
Public reviews Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding'
PTI file image of MS Dhoni
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Invites fan for lunch
Gallery
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with b
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 