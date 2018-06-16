Home Sport Tennis

Roger Federer into Stuttgart Cup final, regains world number one ranking

Federer made sure of returning to the world number one ranking when he beat Kyrgios to reach the final of the Stuttgart Cup.

Published: 16th June 2018 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2018 10:36 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Federer returns the ball to Nick Kyrgios in their semifinal tennis match during the ATP Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart. | AP

By AFP

STUTTGART: Roger Federer staged a 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) comeback on Saturday over Nick Kyrgios to reach the Stuttgart Cup final and take back the world number one ranking.

The 36-year-old Swiss will resume his place at the top of the ATP rankings for the sixth time in his career on Monday, beginning a record 310th week at the summit of the men's game.

His upward move will leave Rafael Nadal on second as the countdown to Wimbledon intensifies with a fortnight left prior to the start of the grasscourt major.

Top seed Federer will play for the 98th title of his career on Sunday against Milos Raonic.

The Canadian hammered 19 aces to eliminate defending champion Lucas Pouille 6-4, 7-6 (7/3).

Federer stands 10-3 over Raonic, Wimbledon finalist in 2016 against Andy Murray.

The Swiss, who owns 20 Grand Slam singles titles, needed to fight all the way against Australian threat Kyrgios, playing his first event in two months due to injury.

Federer dropped the opening set in a tiebreaker but roared back in the second with a pair of breaks to level at a set each.

The third set was tight all the way into the tiebreaker, with Federer erasing a 3-1 deficit.

The heavy crowd favourite at the Weissenhof Club earned a match point with a high overhead backhand winner and finished off the popular victory seconds later to the roar of fans after just under two hours.

Raonic, plagued by injury over the past few seasons, is making his Stuttgart debut.

The Canadian seventh seed feels his game is starting to fire again.

"I have nothing to complain about, everything is going positive," he said. 

"I'm playing better with each match, I'm there at the important moments in the games, that's an important thing."

The 35th-ranked Raonic beat the second-seeded Pouille for the third time without a loss in the series and said he is not allowing any thoughts of Queen's club next week or Wimbledon enter his mind.

"I'm just concentrating on the job to hand, trying to do it well. If I can play well, I'll be having my chances on the grass."

The Canadian saved the lone break point he faced while breaking Pouille twice.

"Reaching the final is an important step for me," he said. "There is a big difference between playing a semi and a final.

"I'm making positive progress, I'm happy with it and hope to keep it up tomorrow."

Raonic played his last final in May, 2017, losing in Istanbul to Marin Cilic. 

His last grass final came at 2016 Wimbledon in a loss to Andy Murray.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tennis news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tennis Nick Kyrgios Milos Raonic Roger Federer Lucas Pouille Stuttgart Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp