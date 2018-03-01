SAO PAULO: Second seed Fabio Fognini of Italy advanced to the Brasil Open quarterfinals with a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Portuguese qualifier Joao Domingues.

The World No. 20 will face Spain's Guillermo Garcia Lopez on Thursday in the ATP 250 clay-court event, reports Xinhua news agency.

Lopez progressed by overcoming Argentinian Federico Delbonis 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Meanwhile, Uruguayan third seed Pablo Cuevas beat Austrian Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-7 to set up a last-eight clash with Leonardo Mayer.

The latter booked a quarterfinal berth courtesy of a 7-5, 6-4 win over Carlos Berlocq, also of Argentina.