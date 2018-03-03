Dan Evans will be eligible to compete from April 24 after being banned for failing a drugs test. (File | AP)

ENGLAND: British tennis player Dan Evans, after undergoing a year-long-ban, will join an anti-drugs campaign.

The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has said that Evans would take part in the body's anti-doping campaign to inform younger players of the pitfalls that await them.

“We have met with Dan and he has shown genuine commitment to getting his tennis career back on track. Dan has reflected on his experience and would like to support the LTA’s anti-doping education programme to help emerging young players avoid similar mistakes," The Guardian quoted the LTA as saying.

The former British No 2 will be eligible to compete from April 24 after being banned for failing a drugs test.

He was tested positive for cocaine last April during the Barcelona Open.

The LTA warned Evans that that their support to the Briton is dependent on his level of professionalism.

“The LTA condemns any form of doping which has no place in our sport. Our support will be entirely dependent on a non-negotiable commitment to ongoing monitoring,” LTA said.