SAO PAULO: Chilean Nicolas Jarry came from a set behind to defeat top-seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain and book a place in the Brasil Open semi-finals here.

The unseeded 22-year-old prevailed 6-7 (8), 6-4, 7-6 in the ATP 250 clay-court tennis tournament on Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

He will vie for a place in the final with Argentina's Horacio Zeballos.

Zeballos also recovered from a set down to beat Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva 6-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Second seed Fabio Fognini of Italy will play Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in the other semi-final.

Fognini outclassed Spaniard Guillermo Garcia Lopez 6-4, 6-2 in their quarter-final and Cuevas overcame Leonardo Mayer of Argentina 6-2, 6-7, 7-6.