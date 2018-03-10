INDIAN WELLS: Reigning Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Friday night losing 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 to world number 100 Sachia Vickery.

Muguruza, who was seeded third here, was named WTA player of the year last year after winning titles in Wimbledon and Cincinnati. The 24-year-old also reached number one in the world in September and was ranked third heading into Indian Wells.

This the Spaniard's first loss to a player ranked in the 100s since she was beaten by Jana Cepelova (124) at Wimbledon in 2016.