Jelena Ostapenko advances to third round at Indian Wells
By AFP | Published: 10th March 2018 09:13 AM |
Last Updated: 10th March 2018 09:13 AM | A+A A- |
INDIAN WELLS: Rising star Jelena Ostapenko battled her way into the third round of the WTA Indian Wells WTA tournament on Friday, outlasting Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
The 20-year-old reigning French Open champion will next face Petra Martic of Croatia who beat Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 on Friday.
Ostapenko, of Latvia, beat the top seed here Simona Halep in last year's French Open final in three sets, becoming the lowest ranked and first unseeded player in history to win at Roland Garros.