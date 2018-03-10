INDIAN WELLS: Rising star Jelena Ostapenko battled her way into the third round of the WTA Indian Wells WTA tournament on Friday, outlasting Swiss Belinda Bencic 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

The 20-year-old reigning French Open champion will next face Petra Martic of Croatia who beat Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 7-5, 6-4 on Friday.

Ostapenko, of Latvia, beat the top seed here Simona Halep in last year's French Open final in three sets, becoming the lowest ranked and first unseeded player in history to win at Roland Garros.