INDIAN WELLS: Karolina Pliskova, who won three titles in 2017, defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7/4), 6-1 to reach the third round of the WTA Indian Wells tournament on Friday.

The Czech fifth seed, ranked fifth in the world, smashed four aces and won 76 percent of her first serve points in the 92 minute match.

Pliskova, who turns 26 on March 22, is hoping to improve on her semi-final finish here in 2017. Last year she won titles in Brisbane, Doha, and Eastbourne, rising as high as number one in the world last July.