INDIA WELLS: Fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem defeated teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the second round of the $16 million ATP/WTA Indian Wells hardcourt tournament on Saturday.

Thiem moves through to the third round, where he will face either Canadian Denis Shapovalov or 30th seed Pablo Cuevas, of Uruguay.

Thiem, 24, is hoping to improve on last year's quarter-final finish at Indian Wells, one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar outside of the four Grand Slams.