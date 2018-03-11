INDIAN WELLS: World number four Grigor Dimitrov slumped to a shock 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 6-3 defeat to Spain's Fernando Verdasco in his opening match of the ATP Indian Wells Masters on Saturday.

Dimitrov continues to struggle in the California desert, the 26-year-old Bulgarian No. 1 never making it past the third round in seven appearances.

Dimitrov reached the final earlier this year in Rotterdam, where he lost to Roger Federer. That came after a breakthrough 2017 which saw him win four titles, including Sofia, Cincinnati, Brisbane and the ATP Finals.

Verdasco, 34, is making his 15th straight appearance in Indian Wells and trying to improve on his 2009 quarter-final run.