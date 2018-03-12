INDIAN WELLS: Japan's Kei Nishikori has pulled out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters ahead of his scheduled opening match on Sunday with illness.

"Unfortunately I have to pull out," Nishikori said. "I have been sick for over a week and tried everything I could to get better.

"I'm still not strong enough to go play a match. I'm very sorry as I love this tournament. I really look forward to being back next year."

The world number 25 was scheduled to face Argentina's Leonardo Mayer in a second-round match at the joint ATP/WTA hardcourt tournament.

Nishikori withdrew from the Australian Open earlier this year with a right wrist injury. In his most recent outing at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, he lost in the first round to Canadian rising star Denis Shapovalov.

As the 22nd seed, Nishikori received a bye through the first round. His place in the draw will be taken by lucky loser Ruben Bemelmans.