INDIAN WELLS: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova had her 14 match winning streak snapped on Sunday at Indian Wells as she lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to world No. 149 Amanda Anisimova.

Kvitova had been playing some of the best tennis of her career so it wasn't the kind of third-round statement the ninth seed was looking for as she lost in straight sets to the youngest player in the draw.

The 14 straight victories tied her previous career best which she set in 2011-2012. The 28-year-old Czech came into Indian Wells having won the last two tournaments she played in.

This was her first time back at Indian Wells after missing last year while recovering from a stabbing incident during a robbery at her home in December 2016.

Kvitova committed four double faults and had her serve broken five times in the 69 minute match.

The 16-year-old Anisimova, who needed a wildcard to get into the draw, is making her Indian Wells debut.

She moves to the fourth round where she will face either fifth seed Karolina Pliskova or China's Zhang Shuai.