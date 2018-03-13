INDIAN WELLS: Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta qualified for the round of 16 at Indian Wells after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets here.

The 11th seeded Carreño beat his opponent 6-1, 7-5 in one hour and 29 minutes to set up a clash with South Africa's Kevin Anderson, who defeated Argentina's Nicolas Kicker 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3) in the third round on Monday, reports Efe.

The winner of that match will meet either Taylor Fritz or Borna Coric in the quarter-final round.

Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas also advanced to the round of 16 after Dominic Thiem retired with an ankle injury in the third set.

Cuevas will now meet Korean Hyeon Chung, who beat Tomas Berdych.

Spaniards Bautista and Fernando Verdasco both suffered defeats at the hand of Borna Coric of Croatia and Taylor Fritz of the US, respectively.

In the women's draw, Venus Williams defeated sister Serena 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 27 minutes to qualify for the round of 16 of the tournament, where she will meet Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia.

Spain's Carla Suarez also reached the round of 16 after a surprise win against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in one hour and 29 minutes.

The Spaniard will now face American Danielle Collins, who defeated Sofya Zhuk of Russia in the third round 6-4, 6-4.