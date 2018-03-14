INDIAN WELLS: World No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki became the latest top seed to fall at the Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday, losing a fourth round match to 19th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 7-5.

The 20-year-old Kasatkina improved to 11-6 on the season as she beat Wozniacki for the second straight time this season following a win in St. Petersburg last month.

Kasatkina hit one ace, won 54 percent of her first serves and broke Wozniacki's serve six times in the one hour, 40 minute match.

Kasatkina will play either seventh seed Caroline Garcia of France or Angelique Kerber of Germany in the quarter-finals.