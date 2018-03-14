INDIAN WELLS: World number three Marin Cilic crashed out of the ATP Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday losing in straight sets to Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-4, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Cilic, who reached the finals of two of the last three Grand Slams, dropped to a record of 10-4 on the season.

Kohlschreiber advances to the fourth round where he will play unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert who won his third round match when fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils retired in the second set with a lower back injury.