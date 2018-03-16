Tommy Haas, of Germany, gestures to fans after announcing his retirement, following Roger Federer's quarterfinal match against Chung Hyeon at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Indian Wells. (AP)

INDIAN WELLS: Former world number two Tommy Haas, who won 15 singles titles throughout his career, announced his retirement from the ATP Tour on Thursday.

"I consider myself extremely fortunate that I was able play professional tennis for a living for more than two decades," Haas, 39, said.

"The sport gave me cherished friendships, an ability to travel the world, and opportunities to create incredible memories."

Haas, who is the tournament director of the Indian Wells Masters tournament which is being played in southern California this week, made the announcement during Thursday's evening session.

Haas reached a career-high number two ranking in 2002, and finished eight seasons ranked in the top 20.

His most recent singles titles came in 2013 when he won in Vienna and Munich.